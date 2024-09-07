Source: Tshabangu smiles all the way to the bank –Newsday Zimbabwe

Self-imposed CCC interim leader Sengezo Tshabangu

SELF-IMPOSED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Sengezo Tshabangu will be smiling all the way to the bank after government disbursed more than ZWG22 million as part of political parties finance to the opposition party.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette yesterday, Tshabangu’s party will receive ZWG22 116 500 of the ZWG70 million disbursed for political parties that participated in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows: ZWG47 883 500 shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF), which received 68,4049% of the votes cast; and ZWG22 116 500 shall be paid to the Citizen Coalition for Change, which received 31,5950% of the total votes cast,” read the notice issued by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Using the official rate, it translates to US$1 602 644, whereas on the black market at 1:24, it translates to US$921 520.

Tshabangu emerged from nowhere after last year’s election and dramatically took over the reins of the CCC from then leader Nelson Chamisa.

He proclaimed himself secretary-general of the opposition party and recalled a number of Chamisa’s legislators, plunging the nation into a second wave of election mode through by-elections.

Out of frustration, Chamisa early this year announced his resignation as CCC leader, accusing Zanu PF of hijacking the opposition party.