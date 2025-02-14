Tsvangirai memorial lecture postponed  

Source: Tsvangirai memorial lecture postponed  –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb 14 (NewsDayLive)- The Welshman Ncube-led CCC party has postponed plans to hold a memorial lecture for the late trade unionist  and opposition MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai, citing non- availability of key family members.

The lecture, initially scheduled for Saturday in Bulawayo, has been postponed to March 8, 2025.

CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure said the postponement was to allow for participation of Tsvangirai’s friends and family members.

The lecture was meant to pay tribute to Tsvangirai’s life and legacy as a champion of democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai died on February 14, 2018, due to cancer of the colon.

