Source: Two All Souls High School pupils attempt suicide | The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Two Form 3 learners aged 16 from All Souls Mission High School in Mutoko recently attempted to commit suicide after being allegedly bullied by a prefect at the Catholic-run institution.

The duo reportedly attempted to take their lives by consuming as yet unspecified tablets.

However, they were discovered and were rushed to Louisa Guidoti hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Public Relations officer Mr Taungana Ndoro confirmed the incident adding that investigations have already been instituted.

“We are conducting investigations so as to establish the extent of bullying these learners were subjected to,” he said.

The incident comes at a time cases of suicide among teenagers have been on the rise countrywide .

Bullying at schools in the country has been a cause for concern, with Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema at one time urging schools to put in place mechanisms to curb the now rampant activity.