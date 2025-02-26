Two arrested for gun possession at ED function

0

Source: Two arrested for gun possession at ED function -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE, Feb. 25 (NewsDay Live) -SECURITY officials on Monday intercepted two men on allegations of bringing a gun to a function where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was officiating at a groundbreaking ceremony in Beitbridge.

The men were intercepted when their car was searched at a security checkpoint a few hundred metres from where Mnangagwa and his two deputies Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi were leading several government officials at the ceremony attended by about 1 000 people.

“We are investigating such a case. Our Criminal Investigation Department is holding some men in connection with that offence and that is all I can say for now,” Beitbridge Police District commander, Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube said.

Related posts:

  1. ZiG firms as RBZ reserves shoot to US$533m
  2. RBZ Plans To Improve Design And Quality Of ZiG Banknotes
  3. New quality ZiG notes to be unveiled
  4. Business commends RBZ’s tight monetary policy
  5. Businesses lobby for more relief measures . . .Firms remain optimistic for the year 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *