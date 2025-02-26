Source: Two arrested for gun possession at ED function -Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE, Feb. 25 (NewsDay Live) -SECURITY officials on Monday intercepted two men on allegations of bringing a gun to a function where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was officiating at a groundbreaking ceremony in Beitbridge.

The men were intercepted when their car was searched at a security checkpoint a few hundred metres from where Mnangagwa and his two deputies Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi were leading several government officials at the ceremony attended by about 1 000 people.

“We are investigating such a case. Our Criminal Investigation Department is holding some men in connection with that offence and that is all I can say for now,” Beitbridge Police District commander, Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube said.