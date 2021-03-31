Source: Two die in hit, run accident | The Herald

Herald Reporters

POLICE are hunting for a motorist who killed two pedestrians in a hit and run incident along Lomagundi Road in Harare yesterday morning.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the bodies of the two were ferried to a local hospital for post-mortem.

“The ZRP is investigating a suspected hit and run road traffic accident in which a yet to be identified motorist struck and killed Mabuko Melusi (26) and an unidentified male adult along Lomagundi Road near Greencroft Shopping Centre, Harare on March 30, between midnight and 6am. The law will certainly take its course on such errant motorists,” he said.

Meanwhile, two people died on the spot while two others were injured when a motorist driving a Toyota Allion rammed into a Honda CRV which was parked in Kuwadzana on Sunday.

“The ZRP urges drivers to be responsible on the roads always.

‘‘On March 28, at about 2:30am, a fatal road accident occurred along Harare-Bulawayo in Kuwadzana, Harare after a motorist driving a Toyota Allion vehicle rammed into a stationary Honda CRV vehicle parked along the road. As a result of the accident, two people died on the spot while two others were injured.”