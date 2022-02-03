Source: Two Harare men convicted for theft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

TWO Harare men were convicted of stealing six head cylinders of motor vehicles from a motor spares shop.

Smart Munyaradzi (24) and Vitalis Chita (23) were convicted by Mbare Magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje after a full trial.

In her ruling, Gakanje took into account the five months the duo spent in remand prison.

The two had their prison sentences further reduced by 12 months each on condition that they do not commit the similar offence.

They will serve an effective 12 months.

Allegations are that Munyaradzi and Chita broke into Astol Motors, Graniteside, Harare on September 17, 2021 and stole six cylinder heads.

They were arrested after a tip-off.

In an unrelated case, a 31 year old Harare woman appeared before a Mbare Magistrate court facing allegations of trying to bribe a police officer.

Petronela Makuvaza (31) appeared before Magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje who set February 11, 2022 for the full trial to commence.

Allegations are that on January 28, Makuvazza visited Kuwadzana police station with Dickson Demo where they sought to bribe the officer in charge with US$60 to release an impounded commuter omnibus vehicle for operating illegally.

They were subsequently arrested.

Joel Chikoto represented the state in both cases.