Source: Two men rape granny (86) – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province have launched a manhunt for two men who pounced on an 86-year-old granny near Juru Growth Point, and raped her.

She was alone when the crime was committed.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident yesterday.

“People should stop abusing elders and the disadvantaged. We are appealing to the public for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects,” Chazovachii said.

She was alone and preparing to sleep when an unknown man entered the octogenarian’s room and raped once, while his accomplice was outside.

They then stole har solar lamp and disappeared.

The 86-year-old woman informed a neighbour who contacted her granddaughter in Harare.

A report was made at Juru Police Station. The suspects are still at large.