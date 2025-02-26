Two Police Officers Demand US$60 Weekly Bribe From Transport Operator

On September 15, 2022, a team from Police General Headquarters Harare set up a trap operation using marked US dollar notes.

The officers accepted the bribe at their station, leading to their arrest and the recovery of the trap money.

Both officers were convicted under Section 174(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] and sentenced to 490 hours of community service.

In a separate case, the Harare Magistrates’ Court has convicted two Mbare police officers for corruption.

Naume Dube (31) and Victoria Shonhiwa (36), constables at Mbare Police Station, were found guilty of criminal abuse of duty. On March 11, 2024, they were caught soliciting US$1 from every motorist passing through the station’s main gate.

After receiving a tip-off, officers from the Internal Investigations Department set up surveillance and observed the two officers accepting bribes.

Dube was found with US$80 in her shirt pockets, while Shonhiwa had US$40. A list of motor vehicle registration numbers was also recovered.

The officers were arrested and handed over to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit. The US$120 and the list of vehicles were presented in court as evidence.