Two Tanzanians locked up in Zimbabwe for breaking into parked cars

Harare. Two Tanzanian nationals have been arrested on allegations of breaking into parked vehicles around Harare and stealing valuables.

Majali Aribi Saidi (45) and Shimdavala Mohammedi Shorai (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with theft, according to the New Zimbabwe website.

They were remanded in custody until April 3 for bail application.

According to court papers, on March 11 at around 10:20 am, one of the complainants Bongani Masuku parked his Toyota Hilux along Sam Nujoma, locked all doors, closed windows using the remote system and proceeded with other business.

“Upon returning to the car about 10 minutes later, he discovered that his black satchel which contained HP Pavilion valued at $270 was missing,” read the court papers.

In the second count it is alleged that on March 22 at around 0900 hours, at Ministry of Mines Park Street, Harare, the complainant Edson Ngoroma parked his vehicle a Landcruiser and locked it using a remote.

After some time he discovered that his HP laptop worth $270 and an adapter were missing.

They two also allegedly stole from Tapiwa Chingozho using the same modus operandi.

They stole his iPhone 15 and his iPad worth $600.

Chingizho did not report the matter but on March 23 at around 1:30 pm, Chingozho had his vehicle parked at Food Lovers in Avondale.

He left the vehicle parked and locked and in less than 30 minutes, he drove off without noticing anything.

He later discovered that his ear pods worth $250 were missing.

He went on to file a report at ZRP Avondale police station.

On March 24 at around 6 pm, Chingozho discovered his cellphone connecting to his stolen EarPods and detectives from CID TFC Harare to track them.

The GPS located the stolen earpods at Umuzi Guest House along Eastlea Harare.