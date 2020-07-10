Source: UBH gets timely equipment boost – NewsDay Zimbabwe

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) yesterday got a timely boost in its fight against COVID-19 after the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) donated two ventilators which are the first for the health institution.

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

The ventilators, part of the five sourced from the Chinese Red Cross, came at a time the health institution was burdened with the disease after 18 health workers tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

UBH clinical director and acting CEO Narcisius Dzvanga said the donation was timely and would ease the pressure caused by the coronavirus crisis.“You have come to us at a moment of great desperation,” Dzvanga said.

“We have been in need of ventilators without success. “The need was exacerbated by the COVID-19.”

Dzvanga said the hospital personnel were at a great risk and were now part of the COVID-19 statistics.

“It’s a very difficult period,” Dzvanga said.

“We have several of our staff in quarantine. We need to stick to the ground rules, one visitor per person.”

ZRCS president Edson Mlambo said his organisation and UBH had a long history of working together.

“Our relationship with UBH is long dated. We train nurse aides and we will make it a routine when it comes to recruitment,” Mlambo said.

Mlambo said ZRCS would help to install the equipment.

“We will also see to it that the installation will be done by experts. We are happy to work with you. ZRCS is an auxiliary to the government. We hope these ventilators will help in the fight against the coronavirus. Remember us and we will remember you,” he said.

UBH director of operations Nicholas Lenge said ventilators were some of the most sought-after equipment in dealing with COVID-19 and that UBH was in dire need of assistance.

ZRCS on Tuesday also handed over three ventilators to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.