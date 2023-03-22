Source: Uhuru celebration preps gather momentum | The Herald

Marsha Sengwe

Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the 43rd Independence Day celebrations earmarked for Mt Darwin next month are gathering momentum, with the Government deploying workforce and machinery to work on the venue, while the surrounding community is scrambling for business in feeding the workers, although the State is catering for everything.

Timothy Maregere, Mashonaland Central Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, said he was happy with the community involvement.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations on April 18 will be hosted at Mt Darwin High School.

This will be the first time since 1980 that the celebrations are being held outside Harare and Bulawayo.

“The people of Mt Darwin are very excited with the honour. They are also coming on board, helping in their own way, preparing food for drivers and operators of land development equipment at the site,” Maregere said.

This has been the community’s spirit even during the liberation struggle, when they supported liberation war struggle fighters with food and clothing.

Mt Darwin bore the brunt of the liberation struggle much more than many other districts in the country, hence it has been honoured to host the celebrations.

According to Maregere while preparations are underway, the only obstacle has been the rains.

“Our equipment is at times failing to operate as it is getting stuck but, we are going on.

“We have set April 7 as our deadline to have completed the sprucing up of the venue,” he explained.

An artificial lawn is set to be placed on the ground also.

Meanwhile, the local authority leadership and political heavyweights in the province are happy with President Mnangagwa’s choice of Mt Darwin for this year’s Independence celebrations.

ZANU PF provincial chairperson, Kazembe Kazembe, said: “We are excited that the celebrations are in Mashonaland Central this year. We are even more excited that President Mnangagwa chose Mt Darwin as the host district.

“This is the first time since 1980 that the national celebrations are going to be hosted by a rural district and in Mashonaland Central. True to his mantra, His Excellency is making sure that no one and no place is left behind. Who would have ever imagined that the entire nation would be represented in Mt Darwin on this special occasion?”

Stanslous Nyachowe, Pfura Rural District Council chief executive said: “It is a welcome surprise to us as Pfura District and the whole province at large that the event will be held here this year. Don’t forget the role this district played during the liberation war against the white oppressors.

“Many lives were lost, many people were crippled whilst others have been left sick. Thousands of others were buried in mass graves, think of Chibondo.”

Nyachowe said they had since activated all systems as the council races towards the successful hosting of the event.

“Yes, it is a mammoth task before us again but, as a team we can do it. Remember there is power in unity. I want people to forget about the National Sports Stadium or Barbourfields, where this event has been hosted before.

“We are in Mt Darwin District and we are going to do it using what is available here.

“We have a task to see to it that the venue, access roads, communication systems are ready before the day of the event,” he explained.

Nyachowe called on the entire provincial population to assist in any way towards the successful hosting of the event.

“For us to achieve this in time for the celebrations, we need financial and material resources from our local business people, the corporate world, the province and Central Government as we all know nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

“All who want to assist in any way are welcome.”

The provincial chairman, Kazembe vowed to make sure that the event would be successful and unique from all the past celebrations.

He said: “This is history in the making. As a province, we will make sure that this indeed is going to be historic in every sense of the word.

“I’m sure everyone would want to be part of this history and our people will come in their numbers.”

The Mt Darwin business community are also thankful to President Mnangagwa for decentralising the commemorations.

Those who spoke to this publication were optimistic that their sales would be boosted during the day of the celebrations.

According to Maregere, the Independence torch would be taken to Chibondo mass graves on the Independence Day also, in recognition of millions of sons and daughters, who perished fighting for this country and whose remains lie there. – New Ziana Nehanda Guardian.