UK deports 9 Zim criminals 

0

Source: UK deports 9 Zim criminals -Newsday Zimbabwe

Deportation

NINE Zimbabwean criminals and immigration offenders have been deported by United Kingdom (UK) Home Office.

In a statement, the UK Home Office said in September 2022 only, more than 500 offenders were deported from the UK.

“In total, 533 people were returned, including 105 to Albania on three dedicated charter flights and scheduled flights this month. The Home Office also returned 26 Romanian nationals and nine individuals to Zimbabwe on separate charter flights,” Braverman said.

Braverman said the UK was exploring ways to accelerate flushing out those who had entered the country illegally.

To date, the UK has kicked out 8 175 people, who include 2 250 law breakers from that country.

Related posts:

  1. State defends media in Katsimberis fraud case
  2. Newlands heist: 7 guards taken in for questioning
  3. Enact Right to Shelter Act, Parly urged 
  4. Israeli businessmen fight takes new twist
  5. ‘Plug tender process loopholes’ 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.