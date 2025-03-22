Source: UK govt pledges to help Zimbabwe develop climate smart technologies -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Mar.20 (NewsDayLive) – The British government has pledged to help Zimbabwe and other developing nations to develop and use climate smart technologies as part of efforts to reduce global warming.

Speaking in Harare at the launch of the Youth \Climate Finance and Innovations Hub on Thursday, British deputy ambassador Jo Abbot said her government is committed to building modern partnerships that contribute to reducing global warming to below 2°C in line with the Paris Agreement.

“The hub represents more than just a technological innovation; it symbolises hope, opportunity, and empowerment for the youths with solutions that can impact the whole of Zimbabwe and the global village,” Abbot said.

“May I restate the UK commitment to future collaborations on climate action. I want to commend and thank you for your personal keen interest in the work the UK is supporting in Zimbabwe in partnership with your government.”

The innovation hub is aimed at facilitating interaction between investors, donors, funders, and philanthropists.

It is also meant to foster collaboration, showcase climate innovations, and create opportunities for investment in sustainable projects led by youths.

“By bridging the gap between passionate young minds and financial resources, we aspire to accelerate the development and implementation of solutions that address climate change,” said Abbot.

In a speech read on her behalf by Lovemore Dhobha the deputy director for climate change management in her ministry, Environment minister Sithembiso Nyoni said it was imperative to act decisively and collaboratively to address climate change-linked challenges.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded of the urgency of the climate crisis. The impacts of climate change are real, pervasive and extensive, affecting our communities, ecosystems, livelihoods, economies, social fabric, health and education systems,” Nyoni said.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we act decisively and collaboratively to address these stinking challenges.

“The establishment of this Innovation Hub with leadership from our youths presents a testament to your commitment to empower yourselves from within including extending this empowerment to the next generation of leaders who will help shape a sustainable future for Zimbabwe, the region and the whole world.”

Nyoni said the hub will serve as a vital link to mentors, financial institutions, development partners and individual sector experts who can guide and support young innovators.

“The opportunity to market and exchange ideas, knowledge and resources online and in real-time will not only increase our youths’ competitiveness in resource mobilisation, but also foster a culture of sharing and learning from one another that is essential for our nation’s progress,” she said.