UMC homosexuality saga takes new twist 

Bishop Gwinyai Muzorewa leaving UMC Zimbabwe premises after delivering his letter to Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa

FORMER United Methodist Church (UMC) dean and district superintendent Reverend Gwinyai Muzorewa has petitioned the current UMC Zimbabwe Episcopal Area (ZEA) resident bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa to call for a special conference session that provides church members in Zimbabwe a democratic space to decide their future in relation to homosexuality.

This follows the 2024 general conference which resolved to allow homosexuality in the worldwide UMC effective from May 3.

Paragraph 2553 of the United Methodist Book of Discipline which reads, “Homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching”, which has since divided the church.

In his letter dated October 21, Muzorewa said UMC churches in Africa did not get an opportunity to raise their voice and described the act as an imposition by the Western church inflicting “cultural and spiritual genocide” across Africa.

“Surely colonialism is over, and we must be seen to promote our right to choose practices that are scriptural and in line with our African culture,” the letter read in part.

“Since you are the Africa COB [College of Bishops] president, you do not want to be remembered as a bishop who brought homosexuality to Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.

“This call for a special conference session affords you an opportunity to redress the September 5, 2024 Africa COB communiqué.”

Muzorewa added that a special conference by ZEA and its delegates would enable a discussion and outcome of the way forward regarding the issue.

“Just as UMC annual conferences in the USA had opportunities to democratically decide their preference and future in relation to homosexuality; the two Zimbabwe annual conferences deserve the same opportunity granted to their US peers,” he said.

“This letter comes to you after both conferences expressed respect to you on October 12 and 19. Why ruin your legacy? In my humble opinion, honouring this request leaves you a great legacy of allowing the Zimbabwean Christians their God-given right to decide and exercise their conscience instead of forcing them to abide by the western world’s decision.”

The letter was copied to ZEA Eliscopacy Chairs, lay leaders, boom chairs and central conference president, Bishop Daniel Wandabula.

Muzorewa is the leader of an opposition political outfit United African National Congress which participated in the 2023 general elections.