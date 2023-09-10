Source: Umguza man loses car while brushing teeth – The Southern Eye

A Umguza man had his Toyota Vitz vehicle stolen after he left it idling outside his house as he went to brush his teeth.

Bulawayo spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they have arrested Samuel Marufu in connection with the theft of the vehicle.

Ncube said Marufu was arrested while drinking beer at corner Herbert Chitepo Street and 3rd Avenue in Bulawayo on September 4.

“When interviewed Marufu admitted to having stolen the motor vehicle and selling it to a villager at Charumbira Village in Mberengwa,” he said.

“This led to the recovery of the stolen motor vehicle.” Ncube said the vehicle was stolen sometime in June at Reigate suburb in Umguza.

“On the fateful day, the complaint started the engine of his vehicle and left it running while he went back into the house to brush his teeth.

“He heard the sound of his vehicle and when checking, he saw an unidentified person driving off,” he said.