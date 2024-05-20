UN envoy visits Zimbabwe over road safety 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona meets with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety Mr Jean Todt while in the company of senior Government officials in Harare this morning

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt, has visited Zimbabwe as part of the Government’s continued efforts to put road safety on top of its agenda.

The Government has always been committed to the adoption of international best practices and standards on road safety.

Mr Todt is a former rally driver and ex-chief executive of Formula One team, Ferrari.

Thereafter, he was appointed as Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General, where he has distinguished himself over the years.

His delegation arrived in the country over the weekend and this morning he held a meeting with Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona at his offices in Harare where they discussed various issues pertaining to road safety.

Thereafter, Mr Todt is set to meet with other senior Government officials and stakeholders before leaving the country tomorrow afternoon.

In June last year, Mr Todt visited East Africa to advocate the effective implementation of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, which seeks to halve the number of road traffic fatalities and injuries by 2030.

In February this year on the sidelines of the 86th Session of the United Nations Inland Transport Committee, Mr Todt held a bilateral meeting with Minister Mhona where he confirmed that he would embark on a road safety promotion campaign in southern African.

Mr Todt encouraged Zimbabwe to prioritise road safety by galvanising all stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, health practitioners, road safety management and lawmakers.

Further, he highlighted the need for road safety champions in dealing with road users’ behaviors and cultures, fatigue and drunk driving, among other issues.

He also urged Zimbabwe to expedite the accession to International Conventions on Road Traffic so as to benefit from full membership and participation in the United Nations Inland Transport Committee Working groups and its administrative organs.