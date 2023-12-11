Source: Unattended pot destroys ZWL$13m property – The Southern Eye

The fire brigade said property worth an estimated ZWL$52 million was saved. However, Phiri said 80% of the property in the two bed rooms was damaged.

A THREE-ROOMED house in Makokoba high-density suburb, Bulawayo, was gutted by fire yesterday which destroyed property worth ZWL$13 million.

Bulawayo acting chief fire officer Linos Phiri told Southern Eye that they suspected that an unattended pot caused the inferno.

“Brigade suspected that a pot which contained cooking oil left unattended on a lit gas stove led to the start of the fire. Neighbours were found trying to extinguish the fire using buckets full of water, sand and smoke was seen from afar,” Phiri said.

“Members of the community were assisting in trying to stop the fire and as a result they had to break the front door to get access to the house as no one was home.”

Phiri said no injuries were recorded during the incident.

“The fire brigade used one pressurised hose reel to extinguish the fire as they carried out a rescue search for a reported missing child who eventually was accounted for,” said Phiri, adding that a fire investigation was immediately carried out which pointed to an unattended pot on a stove.