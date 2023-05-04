Source: Uncle (36) ‘sodomises’ nephew (9) after rituals –Newsday Zimbabwe

It is alleged that on April 23, the suspect and the juvenile (name withheld) were on their way home when the incident happened.

POLICE in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a 36-year-old man who allegedly sexually abused his nine-year-old nephew after performing some rituals on him.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident saying the suspect, from Chief Chinamhora’s area, is still at large.

“We are looking for this suspect in connection with an aggravated indecent assault case that occurred in Domboshava. We are urging the public not to trust anyone when it comes to cases of sexual abuse,” he said.

It is alleged that on April 23, the suspect and the juvenile (name withheld) were on their way home when the incident happened.

The suspect asked his nephew how he had performed at school, to which he was told that he came first in class.

The suspect then produced some herbs from his pocket, ordered the boy to lie down before rubbing them all over his body saying they meant to ensure that he always gets best grades in class.

The suspect then sodomised the complainant in the process. After the heinous act, the juvenile told his uncle that he wanted to relieve himself before escaping and reporting the matter to his mother.

The juvenile was then taken to police where he was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examinations.