Source: Uncle intoxicates, rapes niece -Newsday Zimbabwe

AN INYATHI man has appeared in court facing charges of raping his niece (12) after intoxicating her.

The 38-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared on Tuesday before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Dambudzo Malunga.

He was then remanded to March 27.

The court heard that sometime in September 2023, minor’s uncle approached his niece while she was alone at home. He then called her to his bedroom hut and ordered her to remove her clothes.

After threatening to stab with a knife he raped her without protection.

The court heard that since then, the uncle would give his niece alcohol to get her intoxicated and rape her on several occasions.

She disclosed the matter to her close neighbour and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the uncle’s arrest.