Preserving wetlands for future generations
Source: UNESCO and BirdLife Zimbabwe partner to raise awareness of wetlands conservation | UNESCO
Since the 1700s, nearly 90% of the world’s wetlands have degraded, with their loss occurring at a rate three times faster than that of forests. Urban wetlands are highly vulnerable. This highlights the urgent need for collective efforts to address and reverse the decline of
these critical ecosystems.
Wetlands in Harare, including Ramsar Sites, face threats from drainage, conversion to development, cultivation and pollution. These activities have caused increased siltation in Harava and Seke Dams, as well as Lakes Chivero and Manyame, leading to water shortages, eutrophication from excess nutrients, and a loss of biodiversity essential for ecosystem health and human well-being. To address these challenges, BirdLife Zimbabwe, in collaboration with UNESCO ROSA and Harare Wetlands Trust, and with funding from the Netherlands, is hosting a series of workshops to identify the most effective strategies for protecting wetlands. The outcomes of these workshops will be presented at the Ramsar Convention in 2025.
The first workshop, held at Lake Chivero, brought together participants who shared the status of Harare’s wetlands, which have been worsening over time and developed an action plan with recommendations to enhance the protection and restoration of these ecosystems. The strategies and recommendations included the establishment of a National Committee, comprising all relevant stakeholders, to address wetlands issues. Additionally, the need for strong awareness-raising campaigns on the importance of wetlands was emphasized, among others.
As growth and development continue, the demand for water is increasing. However, water supplies are steadily diminishing due to the degradation and loss of natural wetland infrastructure, depletion of groundwater resources, and the growing impacts of climate change. Amidst this development, it is essential to preserve and protect our wetlands, as their destruction undermines nature’s own system for providing sustainable freshwater to the area.
The terrible water situation in Harare is directly related to wetlands loss, as Zimbabwe’s capital relies on headwater wetlands for water supplies. The city is unable to provide adequate supplies of clean water which negatively impacts marginalised and poor communities.
If current trends continue, Harare’s surviving wetlands may be completely destroyed over the next several decades. Without wetlands, the city will experience more frequent water shortages, increased flooding, and poor water quality. The environmental and societal consequences of this loss might be devastating for Zimbabwe’s capital.
UNESCO ROSA Programme Specialist, Guy Broucke encouraged participants to start empowering themselves with knowledge about the wetlands, understanding the current threats they face, appreciating their significance, and recognizing why their involvement matters.
The workshop was attended by the Ministry of Local Government, The City of Harare, Environmental Management Agency , Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council, ZimParks Conservation Society of Monavale, Emerald climate hub, African Youth Initiative on Climate Change Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Youth Biodiversity Network.
Zimbabwe will be hosting the COP 15 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands at Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls from 23-31 July 2025. Every small action count, and together we can ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our wetlands.
