UNESCO and Partners Celebrate Great Zimbabwe Development Project Milestones

UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa and its partners handed over essential equipment and strategic documents to the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) as they celebrated key milestones achieved under the Great Zimbabwe Development project in Masvingo on 27 June 2024.
The handover event marked a major step in the preservation and sustainable development of the Great Zimbabwe World Heritage Site.
Speaking at the event, the guest of honour, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, appreciated the French Government for partnering with the Government of Zimbabwe in helping with efforts towards preserving, conserving and sustaining of the Great Zimbabwe national monument. He stated that the Government of Zimbabwe stands ready to continue mobilising resources for the continuous improvement of facilities at the national monument, calling on the project partners to continue demonstrating best practices in sustainable heritage management and inspiring partners across the country to come together for the benefit of similar sites and communities dotted across the country.
This project provides us with best practises in terms of sustainably managing other heritage sites in the country and I, therefore, urge the NMMZ team to fully utilise the equipment to advance its mandate which is both at national and international level.
UNESCO and its partners handed over a range of specialized documentation and conservation equipment, including a tractor, mower and the latest generation geospatial and surveying kit. These tools will be crucial in preserving the heritage site for future generations and will assist NMMZ with technology-based heritage conservation and preservation. NMMZ also received an assortment of computers to facilitate onsite data processing and storage.
In the same fold, UNESCO presented three critical documents that were developed by the project.
The Great Zimbabwe Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy: This strategy aims to stimulate the local economy and boost tourism by leveraging the site’s historical significance by providing a roadmap for enhancing visitor experiences and increasing both international and local tourist visits.
Available here: https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000390397
The Great Zimbabwe National Monument Interpretation and Storytelling Framework: Developed by UNESCO in collaboration with the Great Zimbabwe University and the International Centre for Interpretation and Presentation of World Heritage Sites (WHIPIC), this framework offers detailed guidelines for interpreting and presenting the site’s rich history to visitors. By enhancing the educational experience, it ensures that visitors gain a deeper understanding of the cultural and historical significance of the Great Zimbabwe World Heritage Site.
Available here: https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000390400
The Great Zimbabwe National Monument Integrated Management Plan (2024-2028): This Plan was developed by NMMZ with the support of local and international experts and outlines a holistic approach to managing the site, integrating conservation, tourism, and community involvement. It addresses risk management and resource allocation, ensuring sustainable site management.
Available here: https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000390398
The development of these documents followed an inclusive and participatory approach, maximizing stakeholder engagement and offering a comprehensive platform for creating new narratives, marketing perspectives, and actions for the conservation and preservation of the Great Zimbabwe National Monument World Heritage site. This approach ensures that all voices are heard, and no one is left behind.
By leveraging expert knowledge and fostering collaboration, UNESCO ensures that the documentation and conservation of sites such as Great Zimbabwe align with international best practices in the protection of the sites’ Outstanding Universal Values, while also contributing to local sustainable economic development and enhancing the site’s cultural significance. Such collaboration is especially important for Africa as the continent largely remains underrepresented on the UNESCO World Heritage list.
As communities in Africa we need to come together to see which aspects of our heritage need to be protected, sustained and given world heritage designation. This is one sure way of ensuring that which is dear to our local communities remains valued, protected, and celebrated across the world.
Local community members and chiefs expressed optimism about the project’s impact on their livelihoods, particularly in terms of the envisioned development of a cultural hub and community-based management of resources and risks.
This project is more than just preserving a site; it’s about preserving our identity and creating opportunities for our people. We are proud to be part of this journey.
The celebratory event marked the beginning of community-based interventions aimed at improving conservation efforts at the site. Young people from communities around the site are already earmarked for a two-week-long on-site training in wall restoration. This training will equip them with critical skills, including stone masonry and heritage condition assessment. Additionally, local community members will benefit from practical tour guide training designed to enhance their professional skills in tour guiding and visitor management. This training will enable them to create lasting impressions, encourage repeat visits, and convey current and diverse understandings of the Great Zimbabwe World Heritage site.
As the Great Zimbabwe Development Project progresses, it stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation and commitment to preserving Zimbabwe’s rich cultural legacy. The newly acquired equipment and strategic documents mark a significant milestone, promising a brighter future for the Great Zimbabwe National Monument World Heritage site and the communities that live in its surroundings.
The Great Zimbabwe Development Project is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) and managed by UNOPS. Implemented by UNESCO in partnership with the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) and other key stakeholders, the project seeks to enhance the conservation and management of the Great Zimbabwe National Monument World Heritage site in a sustainable manner, adequately interpret and present the site and its associated intangible cultural heritage elements, support the development of sustainable tourism practices, and develop community-based cultural programming and tourism offers, thereby contributing to the attainment of the 2030 Agenda with its international sustainable development goals.
