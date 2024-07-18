UNICEF concerned over high level of malnutrition in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and neighboring Malawi and Zambia are among the countries in southern Africa most affected by malnutrition after a severe drought which experts say was worsened by the El Nino phenomenon.
UNICEF concerned over high level of malnutrition in Zimbabwe

UNICEF’s Chief Communication Officer for Zimbabwe Yves Willemot tells Africa News Tonight Host Yeheyes Wuhib that at least 7.6 million people are in need of aid, the most affected are children and he says UNICEF is very concerned about the increasing levels of malnutrition in Zimbabwe.

