Source: UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January – December 31, 2022
• A total of 2,994,565 people (746,855 males and 2,247,710 females) accessed essential primary health care against the original target of 3 million.
• Between January and December, 431,253 people (225 294 females; 205 148 males; 811 people with disabilities) out of an annual target of 460,000 were provided with safe, basic water supply services.
• A total of 57,484 (69% female) children out of the target of 70,000 were supported to access gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention, or responses interventions in 2022.
• A total of 18,246 households received emergency social cash transfers in Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Lupane and Mufakose.
• A total of 82,408 people (37,750 males and 44,469 females) out of an annual target of 45,000 were reached with mental health and psychosocial support between January and December 2022.
