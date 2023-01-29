UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January – December 31, 2022

0

UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January – December 31, 2022

• A total of 14,875 children (8254 girls and 6621 boys), were treated for wasting in 2022 surpassing an annual target of 12,685

• A total of 2,994,565 people (746,855 males and 2,247,710 females) accessed essential primary health care against the original target of 3 million.

• Between January and December, 431,253 people (225 294 females; 205 148 males; 811 people with disabilities) out of an annual target of 460,000 were provided with safe, basic water supply services.

• A total of 57,484 (69% female) children out of the target of 70,000 were supported to access gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention, or responses interventions in 2022.

• A total of 18,246 households received emergency social cash transfers in Beitbridge, Binga, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Lupane and Mufakose.

• A total of 82,408 people (37,750 males and 44,469 females) out of an annual target of 45,000 were reached with mental health and psychosocial support between January and December 2022.

