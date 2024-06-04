Source: Union leader acquitted over rape charge –Newsday Zimbabwe

SUGAR Milling and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe president Nelson Muzamani has been acquitted on a charge of raping his brother’s daughter.

Muzamani was arrested in March this year.

He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Chiredzi regional magistrate Judith Zuyu.

Through his lawyer James Majatame, Muzamani argued that the child framed him after he reprimanded her.

In her ruling, Zuyu said the evidence presented by the State had a lot of gaps.

The State alleged that on July 22, 2023, Muzamani asked his brother’s 17-year-old daughter, whom he lived with at the time in Triangle, to accompany him to a neighbour’s house where his sister-in-law was doing extra lessons

On the way, Muzamani allegedly asked the minor if she was dating anyone.

Muzamani allegedly unzipped his trouser as they were walking and showed the minor his manhood.

He then proceeded to remove the minor’s clothes and told her to bend forward, before forcing himself on the teenager.

The girl later told her cousin (Muzamani’s son), who told the accused person’s wife.

Muzamani denied the allegations upon being asked by his wife.

The complainant later told her mother and a police report was made, leading to Muzamani’s arrest.

In his defence, Muzamani argued that the girl was being dishonest, adding that she had several boyfriends.