Unity transforms Zim across sectors: President 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE is recording evident transformation across all sectors of the economy through unity and a common purpose, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his Unity Day message, the President said Zimbabwe was unapologetically marching forward, adding that unity, peace and love continue to be the guiding principles of the country’s non-stop development under the Second Republic.

“Through oneness and common purpose, we are recording evident transformation in every facet of the economy village by village, ward by ward and sector by sector,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The policies and programmes of the Second Republic are galvanising us all towards increased production and productivity, and propelling us to the realisation of Vision 2030.

“Brick by brick, stone upon stone and step by step, we are unapologetically marching forward.”

Zimbabwe, said President Mnangagwa, has stood firm and united in the face of adversity.

Numerous attacks and ill-will from the country’s erstwhile detractors have all come to nought due to the people’s oneness.

The attacks have been seen even during the people’s fight for the sovereign reclamation of their land.

Added the President: “Presently, our nation is moving forward with fervent hope and determination to build a more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no place behind.

“We remain inspired to continue demonstrating unparalleled national strength, resilience and unflinching patriotism to our country.

“The numerous attacks and ill-will we have endured from detractors over the years, were aimed at sowing seeds of division and disunity. However, the people of this great nation have remained vigilant and resolute.”

President Mnangagwa said it was heartening to note that self-hate, violence, tribalism and regionalism had been rejected in the country’s national psyche and culture.

This year’s commemorations mark 37 years since the signing of the Unity Accord.

The President said Zimbabweans embraced and embedded unity, peace, self-belief and confidence in their identity, as the “sons and daughters of this sacred soil”.

“This national consciousness is now imprinted in our individual and collective mind-set, embodied by our national development philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’.

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we are entrenching our identity as an independent, sovereign, free, united and truly liberated African people,” he said.

Zimbabwe remains a composite and solid unitary State despite its diverse norms, customs, languages and culture, said the President.

He said from Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, and across the most remote villages in the country, people sing with pride one national anthem and fly one national flag.

“We are diverse but one. To this end, this past week saw my administration concretise the constitutionally enshrined obligation to give rights to every Zimbabwean citizen to hold and occupy agricultural land.

“Hence, the bold decision to empower the beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme through the issuance of Deeds of Transfer that will unlock the value of our land.

“Through this historic act, these new tenure documents will be issued to the over 23 500 A2 and over 360 000 A1 farmers.

“The celebration of this year’s Unity Day is, therefore, equally a jubilant occasion affirming that the land is now irreversibly with its people, and the people with their land,” said President Mnangagwa.

Unity, patriotism, peace, love and respect, he said, remain indispensable values in the country’s development matrix.

Therefore, the President called on all citizens to commemorate the national Unity Day with sober reflections and recommit to the rich national heritage embodied in the historic accord of 1987.

“Never, never, never again, should anything ever divide us. United we must stand, strong and solid as the walls of Great Zimbabwe, from which we derive our nation’s name.

“Hand in hand, in unity, from village to the provincial level; sector by sector and industry by industry, Vision 2030 shall surely become a reality,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also wished the nation merry festivities, but implored everyone to exercise caution.

“As we celebrate this important national holiday, let us do so responsibly and safely, especially for the travelling and commuting public.

“On my own behalf, that of Government and indeed my family, I wish all fellow citizens, at home and abroad, a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025.

“May the new year ahead bring hope and greater prosperity for our motherland, Zimbabwe,” President Mnangagwa said.