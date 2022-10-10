Unpacking the plight of Zimbabwean workers

0

Source: Unpacking the plight of Zimbabwean workers

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) attended the COSATU Congress in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

The ZCTU president painted a picture of a struggling economy and high unemployment levels. Speaking to SABC News, he said most workers have now been forced into the informal economy. Just how difficult have things become for workers in Zimbabwe? Mandla Sibanda, Secretary-General of the Cement and Lime and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe join us.

Related posts:

  1. Can Zimbabwe emerge from its crisis? 
  2. Walk the talk on civil servants welfare, ED told
  3. Stop persecution of nurses: ZCTU
  4. Retrenchments ravage depleted formal sector
  5. Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions concerned about state of the countries economy
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.