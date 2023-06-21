Unpacking today’s Nomination court

Bulawayo Bureau

NOMINATION Courts sit countrywide today for all candidates aspiring to contest in harmonised elections set for August 23, paving the way for serious political campaigning.

Candidates vying for the presidential post will pay a US$20 000 Nomination fee and will submit their papers at the High Court in Harare.

National Assembly candidates will submit their papers at the Provincial Magistrate Courts at a fee of US$1 000.

Senators, Women’s Quota and Youth Quota candidates will pay US$200 and their papers will be submitted at Provincial Magistrate Courts.

Candidates vying for council positions do not pay any fee and will submit their papers at local authority offices countrywide.

A presidential candidate needs 10 registered voters to nominate him or her in each province.

In Bulawayo National Assembly candidates will submit their papers at Tredgold Magistrate Courts while those intending to contest for council will submit their papers at Bulawayo City Council Chambers.

In Matabeleland North, candidates will submit their nomination papers at Lupane Magistrate Court while those vying for council positions will submit their papers in councils within their locality such as Umguza Rural District Council, Bubi Rural Council, Victoria City Council among others.

In Matabeleland South candidates will submit their nomination papers at Gwanda Magistrate Courts with aspiring councillors filing their papers in councils in the province including Gwanda Town, Gwanda Rural District Council, Beitbridge Town, Insiza Rural District Council, Matobo Rural District Council among others.

A candidate that qualifies to contest the presidential election should be 40-years of age, a registered voter and must be a Zimbabwean by descent and ordinarily resides in the country.

The aspiring candidate should be nominated by at least 100 registered candidates, 10 per province.

Those vying for the National Assembly seat, should be 21 years of age registered voters and should be nominated by five registered voters from the same constituency.

Candidates for the Women’s Quota should meet the requirement of National Assembly candidate but as opposed to being nominated by five registered per constituency, they should be registered voter within the same province.

Political parties should submit six candidates for the Women’s Quota selection. Council candidates should meet the conditions that apply for National Assembly candidates.

Senate candidates should be 40 years of age.

Aspiring candidates are expected to produce three passport size photographs (full colour), original birth certificate and a copy, original National ID and a copy, gazetted nomination fees and two signed copies of the code of conduct for political parties and candidates as well as confirmation by an authorised party representative that one is the preferred candidate for those representing a political party.

Failure to satisfy the expected requirement will result in the disqualification of candidates.

Some of the issues that can result in a candidate being disqualified include being in a party list for more than one province, standing as a candidate in more than one ward or constituency.

Parliament will be dissolved at midnight on the day before the election.

Ballot papers will only be printed after the sitting of the nomination Court as the Zimbabwe Election Commission cannot prepare ballot papers before candidates are known.