UPDATED: Fisherman dies in croc attack

0

Source: UPDATED: Fisherman dies in croc attack | The Herald

UPDATED: Fisherman dies in croc attack
The man sustained a deep gush on the hand which was nearly severed from the body and a wound to the rib cage.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau
A KARIBA fisherman died this morning after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Lomagundi Lakeside in Lake Kariba.

The man had seemingly been saved from the jaws of death by unlikely saviours, hippos, after being snapped by a huge crocodile while fishing knee-deep in the waters of Lake Kariba.

However, he died several minutes after being retrieved. He had sustained a deep gush on the hand which was nearly severed from the body and a wound to the rib cage.

His body was taken to Kariba District Hospital mortuary.

Related posts:

  1. WATCH: New Zimbabwe border post
  2. ‘2021 budget must address civil servants’ grievances’
  3. Tsenengamu denied bail
  4. Civil servants blame anti-Govt unions for frustrating engagement efforts
  5. Met Dept monitors potential cyclone
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *