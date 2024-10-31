Source: UPDATED: Kuwadzana road accident death toll rises -Newsday Zimbabwe
THE number of people who died early Thursday morning when a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus collided with a fuel tanker at Kuwadzana 7 turn-off along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway has risen to seven.
An earlier statement by national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five people died on the spot.
But in an update on the police X (formerly Twitter) handle, the police said “the death toll has risen to seven”.
The driver of the commuter omnibus reportedly turned right into the Harare-Bulawayo Highway without checking for traffic.
The five victims are yet to be named as they have not yet been identified by their next of kin, Nyathi said.
