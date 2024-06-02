Source: Urban households start receiving drought relief cash | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

SELECTED urban households living below the poverty datum line (PDL) have begun receiving cash transfers from the Government as part of its response to the El Niño-induced drought.

The payments, delivered through mobile money platforms, amount to US$8 per individual or the equivalent in ZiG per month.

The initiative, known as the Harmonised Social Cash Transfer (HSCT) programme, seeks to provide financial assistance to urban residents struggling under the drought’s impact.

This follows the ramping up of the grain distribution programme in rural communities, where households are receiving 10kg of maize per month to supplement their food stocks. An estimated six million people in rural areas and 1,7 million in urban areas require food assistance this year due to the drought.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha said: “This year, the Government has moved away from the traditional approach of targeting a household to an approach where we target individuals.

“To date, 3 246,68 tonnes of grain have been distributed to food-insecure households in May alone, with more expected in the coming weeks.

“Government will continue to reach out to food-insecure people affected by the El Niño-induced drought.”

The Government’s phased aid distribution plan prioritises worst affected areas and hard-to-reach communities.

Traditional chiefs have since been handed five tonnes of grain for each of the wards under their jurisdiction to assist those in immediate need.

“Traditional leaders play a key role in ensuring grain reaches intended recipients through drought relief committees, as well as food and nutrition security committees at provincial, district, ward and village levels,” Deputy Minister Dinha said.

“This process is done through the guidance of traditional leaders, whose role cannot be overemphasised in ensuring that no one is left behind as long as they are eligible.”

She commended development partners for their responsiveness.

“Development partners have been and are crucial in complementing Government efforts in terms of food security,” she added.

“As such, following the declaration of the drought as a State of Disaster, the United Nations signed a US$429,3 million drought flash appeal with the Government for humanitarian partners to assist more than three million food-insecure people affected by the El Niño-induced drought.”