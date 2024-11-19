US$1 700, gun recovered from robbers

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

US$1 700, gun recovered from robbers
 Asst Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police in Budiriro have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered close to US$1 700 and a pistol with an empty magazine.

The cash and gun were recovered after one of the robbers, Vincent Tsoka (32), was arrested.

Tsoka then led police to his accomplice, Cuthbert Tazvitya (33), who was arrested in Budiriro 2.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “On November 17, police in Budiriro, Harare, arrested Vincent Tsoka and Cuthbert Tazvitya in connection with unlawful possession of a pistol with an empty magazine.

“Tsoka was found with US$1 692 and the firearm in a parked Toyota Corolla, registration number AAA 6773. He implicated Tazvitya, leading to his arrest.”

Related posts:

  1. 21 cattle stolen in Banket, nine slaughtered
  2. Zimbabwe police hunting for storied R70 million heist crew in South Africa 
  3. Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi’s homestead 
  4. Bribe-taking cops’ case sucks in kombi crews
  5. Robber arrested at traditional healer’s house
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *