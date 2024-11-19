US$1 700, gun recovered from robbers

Asst Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police in Budiriro have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered close to US$1 700 and a pistol with an empty magazine.

The cash and gun were recovered after one of the robbers, Vincent Tsoka (32), was arrested.

Tsoka then led police to his accomplice, Cuthbert Tazvitya (33), who was arrested in Budiriro 2.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “On November 17, police in Budiriro, Harare, arrested Vincent Tsoka and Cuthbert Tazvitya in connection with unlawful possession of a pistol with an empty magazine.