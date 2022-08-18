Source: US$18 000 stolen from AFM church in Harare | The Herald

Inspector Julius Luckmore Chakanza

Jeremiah Mudonha

Herald Correspondent

Robbers broke into the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Glen Norah B, Harare on Tuesday night and stole more than US$18 000, $12 000 and laptops, among other things.

The church is led by Pastor Eddie Magodha.

Harare Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Julius Luckmore Chakanza, yesterday said police were “still investigating the robbery” and urged churches to increase their security and not to keep large sums of money on their premises.

The burglars successfully evaded the watchman’s eye and broke into the two-storey church building before ransacking the administration and pastor’s offices.

The security guard Moses Javachava (52), yesterday said he heard some noise from within the premises at around 1 am, moved around and found nothing.

It was only in the morning at around 0500hrs when congregants had come for morning prayers that it was discovered that the screen door to the upper room and all other major doors had been broken or manipulated.

Among the stolen property were a Lenovo laptop and a cash box containing US$18 790 and $12 350.

It is suspected that the burglars might have used bolt cutters to break the locks and crowbars to disengage the doors before entering the church.

The incident has occurred at a time when churches have increasingly been the target of robbers who believe that the institutions are keeping a lot of cash.