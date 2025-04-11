US$200 000 revolving fund for Glen View South

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

SPECIAL Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara yesterday announced a US$200 000 revolving fund for residents of Glen View South Constituency to support local business initiatives.

The funding is accessible to anyone in the constituency with a viable business plan, including vendors and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The fund was announced at a star rally attended by senior Zanu PF officials, where Dr Tungwarara emphasised the President’s commitment to empowering the public under the motto of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

Dr Tungwarara also noted that President Mnangagwa has previously allocated US$1.5 million to war veterans and US$2 million to youth initiatives.

During the rally, Dr Tungwarara urged constituents to support Zanu PF candidate Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera in the upcoming by-elections.

“More empowerment projects are in the pipeline to ensure everyone will be financially stable by 2030. Vision 2030 is a reality, but it can only be achieved if we vote for the tried and tested revolutionary party, Zanu PF.”

In addition to the fund, President Mnangagwa has facilitated the drilling of solar-powered boreholes in Glen View, providing clean water to over 25 families per borehole.

Furthermore, 3 000 food hampers were distributed to attendees of the rally.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Torerai Moyo, presented 30 laptops to Glen View primary schools.

Additionally, 200 students from Glen View will receive scholarships to study in India for their tertiary education.

Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, Zanu PF Political Commissar, called on residents to support the party’s candidate.

“There is need to vote for Zanu PF on Saturday. We hope you realise your previous mistake which affected development in the area. It is only Zanu PF that has the people at heart.”

Cde Tawomhera expressed confidence in winning the by-elections, citing thorough preparations and a positive response from the electorate.

The rally underscored ongoing infrastructure improvements under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, including road rehabilitation and the establishment of ICT centres.

The event was attended by several party officials, including Cde Godwills Masimirembwa, Harare provincial chairman, and other key party members, reinforcing the party’s commitment to development in Glen View South.