Source: US$5K Reward For Information On How Mine’s 11.6Kgs Of Gold Robbers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has offered US$5 000 for information that can lead to the apprehension of members of a gang that intercepted How Mine’s vehicles and stole over 11 kgs of gold on 04 October this year. In a statement seen by Pindula News, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said nine suspects are on the run. Read the statement:

WANTED PERSONS SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ARMED ROBBERY INVOLVING HOW MINE’S 11.6 KGS OF GOLD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the under-listed suspects who are being sought in connection with a case of armed robbery in which the suspects attacked a cash In transit crew which was transporting gold from How Mine, to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo before going away with 11.6 Kilograms of gold worth $450 000-00 on 04th October 2022 at the 21 km peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo.

▪ Xiba Nkosilathi (Tonderai Vumbunu)

▪ Abraham Vumbunu

▪ Elijah Temai Vumbunu .

▪ Israel Zulu

▪ David Sanyatwe

▪ Jimmy Gonyane

▪ Vincent Ishmael

▪ Chabikwa Abbysinia Shuma Also Known As Dulini

▪ Kelvin Mike

A reward of USD 5 000-00 is offered for anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest of the above-mentioned suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Chief Inspector Justin on 0712915338, Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772226550, CID Homidde Bulawayo (0292)271568, National Complaints Desk (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.

(NYATHI.P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations]

to the Commissioner General of Police

Police General Headquarters