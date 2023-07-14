Source: USAID provides US$2m to WFP to provide support to Zimbabwe’s urban households – #Asakhe – CITE

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated $2 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which will be used to feed more than 2 000 disadvantaged families in Zimbabwe’s three urban areas over the course of the next year.

Under this initiative, WFP and partners will establish community assets and train disadvantaged households to improve their livelihood options while these community assets such as greenhouses and income-generating activities are also aimed at helping communities.

WFP will also provide Internal Savings and Lending (ISAL) training to participants as part of the activities, while youth will receive digital and vocational skill development training.

“The Urban Resilience programme will improve the ability of these urban households to meet their basic food and nutrition needs while reducing the negative coping strategies and need for urgent assistance,” said USAID Acting Mission Director, Priscilla Sampil, in a statement.

“This is our third round of USAID funding to the World Food Programme’s Urban Resilience Programme, demonstrating the US government’s commitment to tackling food insecurity and poverty in urban areas.”

According to the most recent government estimates, 1.5 million people who live in urban areas experience food insecurity and compared to rural areas, metropolitan environments offer less chances for subsistence employment.

Because of this, most urban dwellers struggle to make ends meet while working numerous jobs in the informal economy. Unless support is given urgently, people will continue to experience financial hardships because of inflation and rising food prices.

“Zimbabwean cities are growing and face the challenge to provide decent livelihoods for their dwellers,” said WFP Representative and Country Director,Francesca Erdelmann.

“With USAID’s support we will continue supporting income generating activities, while working with national and local institutions to advance policies and social protection for the urban poor.”

Since 1980, the United States has reportedly invested nearly US$4.5 billion in Zimbabwe through initiatives to enhance food security, support economic resilience, improve health outcomes, and promote democratic governance.

USAID’s latest contribution to WFP’s food and resilience activities in Zimbabwe brings the total contributions from the United States to over US$8.9 million this year.

WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.