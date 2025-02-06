Source: USAID staff sent on temporary leave amid fund suspension -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb 5 (NewsDay Live) – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that the majority of its permanent employees will be placed on administrative leave globally.

In a statement, USAID said all direct hire personnel, the bulk of its workforce, except those with “mission-critical functions” for specially designated programs, would be on temporary leave until further notice

“Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST),” read the memo.

The move comes as the agency implements a significant operational shift aimed at enhancing accountability, according to US President Donald Trump’s executive order.

“For USAID personnel currently serving in overseas posts, the agency, in collaboration with individual missions and the Department of State, is developing a plan to repatriate staff to the United States,” USAID said.