Source: UZ SRC faces fraud allegations – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE

THE University of Zimbabwe’s (UZ’s) students representative council (SRC) has been accused of emblezzling $160 000.

SRC vice-president Athanasius Sagonda and his fellow secretary for sports and entertainment, Kuziva Nyamuchengwa, were singled out for stealing the money.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the UZ students dated December 16 requesting a probe into the looting of funds.

Students Representative Assembly (SRA) chairperson Victor Marambi demanded a financial audit, adding that failure would force them to invite the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

“The Student Representative Assembly in line with section 31.7(a) as read with section 31.9 of the union constitution requests a financial audit of all the funds which the SEC [Students Executive Council] has used since the beginning of the tenure of office,” the letter reads in part.

“The primary purpose of this financial audit is to give the students assurance that financial statements are accurate and complete. This is a move aimed at quelling fears of gross embezzlement and mismanagement of union funds by the SEC.”

The dean of students, Munyaradzi Madambi, said he was not aware of the SRA’s demands.

But NewsDay Weekender heard that the SRA disciplinary committee had since dismissed Sagonda and Nyamuchengwa from the SRC over the matter.

A dismissal letter addressed to Nyamuchengwa dated December 16 read in part: “Following the findings and evaluations made by the SRC disciplinary committee, you are hereby terminated from the students’ executive council with immediate effect.”