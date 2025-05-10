Source: UZ students demand exam postponement -Newsday Zimbabwe

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student leaders have requested a week postponement of the upcoming examinations, citing the adverse impact of the ongoing lecturers’ strike action.

Student representative Leon Muzanago said the strike had significantly hindered learners’ ability to adequately prepare for examinations.

“The disruption has significantly hindered our ability to prepare adequately for these assessments, as we have not received the necessary instructional materials and subject expert guidance from our lecturers during this period,” Muzanago said in a letter addressed to the Dean of Students copied to the deputy registrar.

“We understand the complexities involved in scheduling and academic administration, and this request does not seek to undermine the set prior strategic moves and timelines, but seeks to proffer a solution that benefits academic integrity and institutional repute.”

The strike action by the lecturers has caused widespread disruption to academic activity, with students struggling to cope with the loss of instructional time.

The students’ union believes that postponement of examinations will not only give students more time to prepare, but also allow the administration to find a resolution with the lecturers.

The striking university educators, who fall under the Association of University Teachers (AUT), are demanding that their salaries be raised to the pre-October 2018 level of US$2 500 per month.

Currently, lecturers are earning US$230 and a ZiG component of less than US$200 when converted.

The protest followed a High Court ruling barring university authorities and the police from disrupting it.

The University of Zimbabwe administration has suspended members of AUT for allegedly holding unsanctioned meetings in facilities supposed to be used by students.