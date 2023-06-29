Source: UZA leader pressing forward with election campaign – #Asakhe – CITE

The United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio says she will continue mobilising communities to make the country a better place and will not be deterred by her rejection to run as a presidential candidate.

Valerio was one of two female presidential candidates whose candidacy nomination papers were rejected by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) because of RTGS payment issues.

In an interview with CITE, the UZA leader said the party was now concentrating on and supporting its candidates who had successfully submitted candidacy papers to run as Members of Parliament and councillors on August 23, 2023.

“As you are aware the political terrain is uneven but as a party, we will not be deterred because we have the citizen’s mandate. The betterment of the lives of Zimbabweans through making sure that we safeguard a democratic, free and transparent society conducive to the prosperity of all Zimbabweans is what drives us,” Valerio said.

Valerio said the party’s vision is to see a Zimbabwe that promoted equality, justice, peace , unity of purpose and economic growth that was commensurate with its natural resources.

“Going forward, we will continue mobilising for support within communities in our quest to transform Zimbabwe post 2023. We can’t reveal our strategy ahead of the elections, as that would be unwise and unfair to our supporters and candidates. However, I can assure you that we are working to support our candidates and mobilise our members and supporters across the country,” said the party leader.

She added that UZA will continue to engage with voters, the media and monitor the electoral process to make sure there is a peaceful and credible election.

UZA has seven MP candidates in Bulawayo.

“For Bulawayo North the candidate is Frank Mhlanga, in Emakhandeni-Luveve there is Nicodimus Ncube, in Entumbane -Njube we have Beauty Mugarasave, in Lobengula -Magwegwe there is Arnold Dube, in Nketa we have Catherine Dube, Nkulumane – Florida Mthethwa, and Maureen Moyo is contesting in Pelandaba-Tshabalala,” Valerio said.

The party is still awaiting confirmation to know how many of its council candidates succeeded in filling but thinks there should be 14 contestants.