Source: VAYA to clear commission arrears | The Herald

VAYA is one of the first on demand app -based cab services to operate on a large scale in Zimbabwe

Business Reporter

VAYA Mobility, the taxi and shuttle service provider, has committed to clear delayed payments to contractors by end of this week.

The company said it faced challenges paying some contractors due to the 30 percent withholding tax statutory obligations, which were introduced from January 31, 2021, and delays in its payment cycle.

“This subsequently resulted in the January payments delay for some of our partners.

“The company, which is on course to clear outstanding payments by the end of this week, regrets the delay and has since communicated same to the affected partners,” VAYA said.

VAYA said through its partner management channels, it was committed to creating economically empowering opportunities by working to deliver mobility and logistics services this year and beyond.

“Through our partner management channels, VAYA is committed to continue creating economically empowering opportunities by working closely with all our partners to deliver great mobility and logistics solutions in 2022 and beyond.”

“We greatly value the relationship we have with our partners, which has enabled us to offer innovative, platform-based solutions to meet the mobility and logistics needs of our customers, and which has allowed us to create thousands of job opportunities for our VAYA partners,” VAYA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is owned by Cassava Smartech (now EcoCash Holdings) under Cassava on Demand Services, a subsidiary of Econet.

The Service was launched in 2018 and it has been expanding since.

The VAYA service has also ventured into business’ logistics services.

It is competitively priced and often has a number of promotions, especially for new partners signing on to the service.