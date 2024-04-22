Source: Vendors battle for space at ZITF grounds – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO businesspeople and vendors have bemoaned the dominance of businesses from outside the region at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

ZITF officially opens for trading tomorrow with local entrepreneurs finding themselves facing an uphill battle against outsider dominance.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions western region chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said: “As the fair’s bookings overflow with names from beyond the region, the steep fees for bookings are a barrier to entry for home-grown ventures.”

Sibindi, however, called on entrepreneurs to unite to voice their concerns.

Award-winning local business woman Sipho Mazibuko also narrated how she found herself grappling with the harsh realities at the ZITF.

“I paid my dues last November, but now I am seeing my place has been occupied. We are calling on the authorities to intervene before the situation gets out of hand,” Mazibuko said.

She demanded not just a space at the fair, but fair and equitable distribution of space that recognises and rewards the contribution of local entrepreneurs.

Stands at the ZITF have been pegged at US$1 400 a day.

The ZITF 2024 is running from April 23 to 27 at the exhibition centre in Bulawayo with the first three days reserved for trade.