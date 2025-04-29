Vic Falls road contractors on site 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister Felix Mhona

Freeman Razemba, Senior Reporter

THE Government is making headway in plans to rehabilitate and upgrade Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, with work expected to commence next month.

All eight contractors involved in the project are now on site and the rehabilitation is projected to take approximately 10 months.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, a crucial route leading to the country’s premier tourism destination, will see its rehabilitation efforts bolstered by the engagement of seven additional contractors alongside Bitumen World, which was initially awarded the contract for the 435km stretch.

During a recent media briefing at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona reiterated the Government’s commitment to addressing road infrastructure challenges nationwide.

He emphasised that all roads will be rehabilitated to ensure they are trafficable.

Minister Mhona highlighted the Government’s ongoing efforts, stating, “We have witnessed that over the years, our roads have not been attended to, but with the advent of the Second Republic, we have seen massive infrastructure projects.”

He assured the public that work was being done systematically, kilometre-by-kilometre, through a coordinated approach involving various ministries.

The minister praised President Mnangagwa for extending the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP 2), which complements the Road Development Programme. He noted that the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road was particularly important for both locals and tourists. In addition to the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, other key infrastructure developments are underway. The US$88 million Mbudzi Interchange project in Harare, set for completion next month, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and features 15 completed bridges.

Progress is being made on the remaining 88 km stretch of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, including 15 bridges and mini-interchanges.

Manyame River bridge construction continues on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, with plans to open the bridge by the end of June.

Ongoing rehabilitation projects include various roads across the country, such as the Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation, Marondera-Hwedza Road upgrades and several others in Gokwe, Kadoma and Nyanga.