Source: Village party ends in tragedy | The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE have arrested a 23-year-old man from Limpopo village under Chief Sitauze area in Beitbridge District for fatally stabbing a teenager from a neighbouring village following a dispute during a drinking spree at a party.

The suspect, Kepaletso Moyo used an okapi knife to stab Rendani Nguluvhe (17) from Swereki area on Saturday morning shortly after 1 AM.

The officer commanding police in Beitbridge, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident, saying the suspect will soon appear in court on a murder charge.

“On that particular day at around 1.20 AM, the deceased and the suspect were attending a village party in Swereki area when a misunderstanding arose between the suspect’s cousin and Nguluvhe resulting in a fist fighting,” he said.

Chief Supt Nyongo said the suspect’s cousin was on the receiving end fled from and alerted Moyo.

“The suspect came and indiscriminately attacked the now deceased before pulling out an okapi knife and stabbed Nguluvhe on the head and fell down and lost consciousness,” he said.

After committing the offence, Nyongo fled from the scene leaving Nguluvhe lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

The deceased was rushed to Swereki Clinic before he was referred to Beitbridge District Hospital. He succumbed to the injuries two days later after he was discharged from the hospital.

The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem.

Moyo was later arrested at his homestead.

