Virtual exhibition celebrates African women photographers

SEVERAL all-women showcases have been lined up throughout the month of March to celebrate women’s achievements and contributions to society.

Among them is an online group photography exhibition titled I’d Be Empowered If… featuring the works of Bery Muga (Kenya), Bontu Shiferaw Ayana (Ethiopia), Chamwaza Phiri (Zambia), Hind Bouqartacha (Morocco), Joyce Kipunga (the Democratic Republic of Congo), Maria de Lurdes (Angola), Natalia Msungu (Tanzania), Renni Awo (Nigeria), Rose Cross Mahorya (Malawi) and Tsion Molla from Ethiopia.

Unveiled on International Women’s Day, the virtual exhibition, curated by Unpublished Africa, is now live until April 8.

It celebrates the work of African women photographers who are shaping the visual narrative of the continent and explores themes of empowerment, resilience and community.

“This opportunity allows me to share my photo journalistic work with the world, representing Zambia and telling powerful stories through photography,” Chamwaza Phiri shared during an interview.

“I am honoured to exhibit alongside passionate and talented women who are capturing the essence of womanhood in various communities through their lenses.”

The photographs, which can be viewed on https://www.unpublished.africa/african-women-photographer-exhibition, capture everyday moments of women engaged in their daily routines.

From marketplaces to intimate domestic scenes — baking bread, doing beadwork, sharing laughter, and conversation — the photographs celebrate the diversity and beauty of women’s work, in the home, and their work spaces.

Read an official statement: “The participating photographers’ work showcases the strength and resilience of women in their communities, challenging stereotypes and amplifying marginalised voices. Their images document women entrepreneurs, climate change activists, custodians of cultural heritage and individuals navigating the complexities of daily life.

“The exhibition delves into the aspirations and realities of these photographers, revealing their unique perspectives on economic empowerment, climate action, cultural heritage, and human stories. By asking the simple yet profound question, I’d be empowered if . . . Unpublished Africa has created a platform for these artists to articulate their needs and desires for growth and recognition within the industry.”

Unpublished Africa made a call last month inviting African women photographers to submit original photographs that resonate with themes of economic empowerment, cultural heritage, women and the climate, as well as human stories that portray the lives of individuals and communities.

Founder, Anesu Chikumba, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that throughout the duration of the exhibition, they will also be highlighting the work of other talented African women photographers from their network through their newsletter and social media channels.

“This exhibition is more than just a display of beautiful images,” she said, adding that it was a “call to action”.

“We want to create a space where these photographers can share their stories, connect with a wider audience, and inspire positive change.”

The exhibition aligns with three key UN Sustainable Development Goals: promoting gender equality (SDG 5) by amplifying women photographers’ voices, supporting decent work and economic growth (SDG 8) by highlighting women’s economic contributions, and reducing inequalities (SDG 10) by providing a platform for marginalised voices.

Unpublished Africa is a local platform committed to fostering the growth and development of African visual storytellers.