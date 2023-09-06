Source: VISET calls for action after Glen View 8 complex burns down – #Asakhe – CITE

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) has raised concerns about the burning down of the GGlen View Area 8 Home Industry Complex along Willowvale Road on Sunday and called for the incoming councillors to prioritise its development.

In a statement Wednesday, VISET said informal traders continue to lose property worth millions.

“The fire outbreak, the latest in a stream of many such occurrences, is extremely worrisome in that it appears that no lessons have been learnt from the past. Informal economy workers at the complex time and again are losing property worth millions of dollars, with no action being taken by the City of Harare, under whose authority the complex falls, nor central government,” they said.

VISET said they undertook a fact-finding mission last year to the complex and were told of unspecified individuals that charge daily fees for one to operate, as well as a fee that goes towards paying security guards.

“It is thus disturbing that the cause of the fire cannot be established, yet the complex is ostensibly under guard at night.”

They urged the government to play a leading role in ensuring that the matter gets the attention it deserves.

“We are aware of previous efforts that were made to try and address this issue, but it was allegedly frustrated by certain politically exposed persons that seemingly do not want sanity to prevail,” said VISET.

The organisation said Informal workers cannot afford to continue suffering such losses, in addition to the debilitating economic environment.

“As a long-lasting solution is being sought, we join our voice to the call for boreholes to be installed at the complex, fire guards and basic disaster management training.”

“It is our hope that the incoming Councillors will prioritise the development of this complex to modern standards. As VISET, we remain committed to working with Harare city council to ensure a sustainable solution to arrest the morass,” said VISET.