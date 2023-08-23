Voting extended to tomorrow in affected areas

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor
President Mnangagwa has this evening announced that voting will continue tomorrow in areas that were affected by logistical issues which saw some areas either getting voting material late in the day or not at all.

However, the extension of voting will not affect the announcement of presidential election results, which has to be done within five days.

In some areas such as Warren Park in Harare, voting continued after 8 pm when voting material came while at Haig Park Primary School, the material arrived late and ran out a few hours later.

Technically, the affected areas will be on holiday to allow people to vote.

