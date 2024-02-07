Source: Vulture, hyena heads land duo in court –Newsday Zimbabwe

Two men who were found in possession of the heads of a hyena and vulture among other animal parts have been arraigned before the courts after being arrested for possession of animal trophies.

Victor Amoni (28) and Wilson Bashiru (26) appeared before Kariba magistrate Tapiwa Banda this week after they were apprehended by law enforcement agents in Makuti.

The two told police officers after their arrest that they were transporting the trophies to a certain woman who had promised to utilise them to enhance their potency as prophets.

According to the State led by prosecutor Jeffrey Makoni, members of the International Anti-Poaching Foundation received a tip-off that Amoni and Bushira were in possession of animal trophies.

They teamed up with police details from ZRP Makuti and proceeded to a local hotel where they arrested the duo.

The police recovered a hyena nose, an aardvark tail and four of its trotters including nose and a vulture skull from satchel which Amoni was carrying.

The suspects failed to produce a permit to prove that they had the right to acquire the trophies leading to their arrest.

The trophies were recovered.

Amoni was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in five years.

A further nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours community service at Dariston Farm Secondary School in Mutorashanga.

He was also ordered to pay the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority US$4 000 compensation.

Meanwhile, Bushira will be back in court today for trial.