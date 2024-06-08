Source: Vungu Dam construction taking shape – The Southern Eye

VUNGU Dam project contractors have assured the government they will complete the construction of the dam in December next year if funds are disbursed on time.

Upon completion, the dam will have a mini hydroelectric power station and a water refinery plant that will service the Silobela community in the Midlands province.

A team from the Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation ministry led by permanent secretary Fananai Madambi recently visited the site to assess progress.

Madambi said the project was critical for the government as it would empower the community.

“As you might be aware, this is one of our critical projects to empower our people in previously marginalised communities,” Madambi said.

“I am glad that there is a plan of action now in place going forward. The action plan will certainly address some of the challenges that have been raised by stakeholders, so it’s game on.”

The Vungu Dam project is currently 15% complete.

Greendale Engineering managing director Grison Muwidzi, whose company was contracted to construct the dam, said he was excited by the support they were getting from the government.

“We are very excited by the support we are getting from the government. We are currently at 15% complete. The funding has not been coming as per the contractual agreement, which has since slowed our progress,” he said.

“However, if the resources side is addressed, we can finish the programme by next year. You can see from the speed at which my team is executing their task that they are eager to see the completion of the project.”

The community members expressed happiness with the pace the project has taken and are expecting that it will create employment for the local youth.

About 2 500 households are set to benefit directly from the irrigation project at the dam.