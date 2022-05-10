Warren Hills Golf Club upgrading on course

Mr Michael Chideme

Herald Reporter

Harare City Council has said the Warren Hills Golf Course is set to be redesigned into a world-class golf club disputing claims that it will be merely turned into residential and commercial stands.

The club is set to be revamped into a world-class golf facility following the partnership entered between the City of Harare and West Properties.

Our publication is reliably informed that an advance team comprising experts from France, Spain, Dubai and South Africa doing the design of the new project was in the city last week.

Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said due legal processes will be followed.

“Council will soon deliberate on the change of use to a mixed-use golf course. Consultations will be done with stakeholders,” he said.

West Properties chief executive officer, Kenneth Sharpe earlier on told our publication that the plan was not to replace the golf course but to upgrade it.

“Currently the golf course is rundown compared to what it was 20 years ago. So it needs significant attention,” he said.