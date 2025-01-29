Source: Warriors kick off Afcon with Egypt tie -Newsday Zimbabwe

Tawanda Maswanhise

THE Warriors are set to kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with probably their toughest Group B assignment as they entertain a star-studded Egypt side aiming for Cup glory.

Egypt, parading stars such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy, Manchester City new signing Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Hassan, commonly known as Trezeguet, will arrive in Morocco as one of the favourites to win the tournament

Zimbabwe have faced Egypt twice at Afcon and lost on both occasions, but Warriors coach Michael Nees, is not bothered about reputation or history as he targets a blistering start at the tournament.

The Warriors are banking on the experience of its European-based players that include skipper Marvelous Nakamba and Andy Rinomhota in England’s second tier, Tawanda Maswanhise at Motherwell in Scotland, Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere in France’s topflight as well as Tawanda Chirewa at Wolves.

Although their profiles cannot match those of their Egyptian counterparts, they believe they can compete against anyone.

“We need to be up to the challenge straight from the beginning, but with good preparations we can meet the challenge. As any other team, we want to go to the second round. We respect our opponents, but we all have self-belief in our own strength and skills to achieve this objective. The tournament will set new standards for Afcon, I am sure and the conditions and facilities will be quite fair and equal for all the teams,” the German mentor said.

He expects Egypt to come through brimming with confidence.

“Not to mention North African powerhouses Egypt, record champions and one of the tournament favourites, who will come to Morocco definitely with all their stars and their best team.”

After the Egypt tie, Zimbabwe will tackle Angola, who reached the quarterfinals of the last Afcon tournament

This fixture also excites Nees who said the Palancas Negras will offer a different challenge compared with the other two group rivals.

“Three teams from Cosafa. No secrets here, the teams know each other very well. A derby against rivals Bafana Bafana again, and a clash with a skilful Angola side who have a different playing style.

In my opinion, It’s a very balanced, strong and competitive group. Our first match will be against Egypt in Aghadir, our second against Angola and the final group game against Bafana Bafana, both those matches in Marrakesh, where we will be based for the tournament,” Nees said.

The clash with Bafana Bafana could hog the limelight and could be key for both sides as they collide in the last match of the group.

With the current format, three points could be enough to go through as the top two teams from each pool progress to the last 16 where they will be joined by four best-placed third place finishers.

The Warriors versus Bafana clash could be a straight shootout for a slot in the next stage depending on what would have transpired in their first two matches.

The two clashed in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein last year where the hosts emerged 2-1 winners in an exciting contest.

They will play each other again in the reverse fixture before the Afcon tournament where Zimbabwe will be hosts.

Football fans have been charmed by Nees’ confidence after he declared that his side will arrive in Morocco ready to match any team.

The ball is in Zifa’s court to ensure the Warriors get the best preparations and new president Nqobile Magwizi has promised just that.

“We have Afcon coming up, a very important assignment. That’s our primary focus because if we don’t do well there, therefore it means we are failing. We have a commitment to make sure that we do well in Afcon because that’s our first litmus test. Of course there are various other aspects that we need to attend to but that one is a national platform where we could be seen how well we are performing so we are very committed to hit the ground running to ensure that we prepare our Warriors well for Afcon,” he said.

The Pharaohs gaffer, Hossam Hassan, said while they are looking forward to going all the way, they will not underestimate anyone.

“It is a strong group, especially since football in Africa is developing for the better and there are no longer weak teams as evidenced by the results witnessed in recent years and championships and the brilliance of new teams in the sky of African football. Of course, as Egypt’s most winning team in Afcon, we always play to achieve championships and this will be our goal. We have very big players, headed by Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet and the best clubs in Africa, headed by Al-Ahly, Zamalek and young players, who have shone with us in the recent period. The competition will be difficult, of course, due to the presence of large and ancient teams in the tournament, headed by Morocco, Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and other teams that have a long history in the African Nations Championship, but we are ready, God willing, and we will do our best to achieve the title and make the Egyptians happy.”